William Paul Blair

He is preceded in death by his Parents: J.W. and Rosie Blair, Sister: Cornella Rodefer, Brothers: Ed Blair, Stanley Blair, Claud Blair, Jasper Blair and Jimmy Blair.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years: Grace Blair of the home, two Sons: Jerry Blair (Connie), Kenneth Blair (Tammy) both of Blountville, Tennessee, Seven Grandchildren: Jessica Blair Thomas, Chris Blair, Jason Blair, Brandon Blair, Josh Blair, Jeremy Blair and B.K. Blair, Eight Great-Grandchildren: Lauren Dykes, Brenden Dykes, Katie Blair, Madison Thomas, Atley Blair, Ryley Blair, Caylyn Blair and Bentley Blair, Several Nieces and Nephews.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 25,2017 from 4:00pm until 6:45pm and service to follow at 7:00pm at New Grace Baptist Church (behind Toyota of Bristol) 3055 West State Street Bristol, Tennessee 37601.

Brother Sam Haynes and Brother Matt Franklin Officiating.

Committal Services will be Sunday, February 26,2017 at East Lawn Cemetery at 2:00pm

Paul’s Grandchildren will serve as Pallbearers.

