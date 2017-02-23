Rev Harris was preceded in death by his father, Ted Harris and mother Inez McCracken; stepfather, Bill McCracken; a son, Richard L. Harris.

He is survived by his sons, Walker (Nancy) of Texas, Tommy (Karla) of Gate City; 2 brothers, Dan Harris (Carolyn) of Ypsalanti, MI, and Dee McCracken (Rose) of Bristol; a sister Sharon Nickerson of Texas; a daughter, Linda Lanham (Bob) of Greeneville, TN; and was the proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Rev Harris spent most of his childhood in Hiltons, VA and resided for the better part of his life in Scott County. He was the pastor at Hiltons Baptist Church, Hiltons, VA for several years and is fondly remembered by those he served at his time there. Richard served in the United States Navy, on the USS Lexington, and was honorably discharged after serving his country with honor and dignity. Rev. Harris loved his family with all his heart, and most faithfully loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was loved in return by the people, family and friends that he brought to the Lord during his time on this earth. He is now in Heaven shouting with the angels and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Darthula Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA, officiated by Rev Layton Bentley. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #3/265. Please come and join us in this celebration on Saturday, February 25, at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made to Rev. Richard A. Harris family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Rev. Richard A. Harris.