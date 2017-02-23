She professed Christ at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. She had worked as a farmer, teachers aid, secretary for Hancock County Schools Central office and receptionist for Dr. Robert Luttrell, D.C.

The family will receive friends Friday Feb. 24 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Province Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA with funeral service to follow at

7:00 pm.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the McMurry family cemetery in Tazewell, TN.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 29521 Wilderness Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263.

Phone 276-346-3553

The family would like to give special thanks to the nursing staff of Claiborne County Hospital and Tri State Nursing Home.

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Norma J McMurry.