Mary Louise Wells

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ethel Houston.

Mary Louise is survived by her husband, Johnny Wells, of the home; her son, John R. Wells, Jr. (Delcina) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her daughter, Becky Acito (Jim, III) of Kingsport, TN; her brothers, Leo Houston (Sylvia) of Bakersfield, CA, Monroe “Sonny” Houston (Ann) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Denver Houston (Suki) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her sisters, Ann Caudill of Big Stone Gap, VA, Diania Houston of Derby, VA, Angellia Fleenor of Big Stone Gap, VA and Phyllis Adkins of Derby, VA; her grandchildren, Emily McKee (Michael) of Kingsport, TN and Natasha Stanley (Andy) of Appalachia, VA and her great grandchildren, Nicole Logan McKee, Autumn Faith McKee, Paisleigh Stanley and Raelynn Stanley, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 24, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Ronnie Mutter officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 11:00 am in Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home to leave at 10:30 in procession to the cemetery.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Wells family.