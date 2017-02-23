Jeremiah 29:11

BULLS GAP - Mary Helen Linkous, age 38 of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at her residence after a courageous battle of ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). She was saved and attended Edgewood United Methodist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Thomas "Bert" Linkous; uncle, David Linkous; maternal grandmother, Mary White; uncle, Ronnie White and nephew Brody Linkous.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Bledsoe; son, the light of her life, Owen Carter Bledsoe of the home; mother, Brenda Linkous; father, Robert "Bob" Linkous; brothers, Robert "Robbie" Linkous II, and wife, Amy of Rogersville, Josh Linkous and wife, Natalie of Abingdon, VA, Thomas "Tommy" Linkous and wife, Tiffany, David Linkous all of Rogersville; paternal grandmother, Betty Linkous of Rogersville; special little sister, Kendahl Lane; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and her second child, "Dog Focker". A special thank you to U.T. Hospice, Stacey Burress, Jonathan Lawson, Dr. Richard Bedlack and staff, Duke University, U-Save family and Jane Luethke at ALS Support Association Group.

Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 25, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robbie Linkous and Rev. Floyd Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery

