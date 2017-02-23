Bobby Leonard

He was preceded in death by parents, Alton and Mildred Lundy Leonard, and brother, Nyle Leonard.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy James Leonard of the home; daughters, Angela Duncan and husband, Andy of New Tazwell, and B.J. Walsh and husband, Tim of Kingsport; son, Mark Leonard of Johnson City; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruthie Kirk of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Scott Plyler and Pastor Brett Hyder officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, VA.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lifebridge Christian Church, P.O. Box 357, Kingsport, TN 37660.

