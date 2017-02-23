She was a longtime member of the Indian Creek Freewill Baptist Church, an excellent seamstress sewing the majority of her clothes, her daughters clothes, drapes, quilts and whatever was needed she could make it and she was a wonderful cook, along with daddy, many wonderful delicious meals, including deserts and rolls were prepared by loving hands.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bolling; two sons, Michael Bolling and Nicky Bolling; her parents, Vance and Ethel Kilgore; and five sisters, Marie Mullins, Dossie Clark, Violice Maggard, Freddie Dingus and Frankie Lawson.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Janie Cantrell and husband Larry of Pound and Sandra Mullins of Roanoke; ten grandchildren, Shad Bolling, Lezlee Bolling, Karlee Cole and husband Ronnie, Julie Wash and husband Nathan, Lucas Mullins and wife Renee, Valerie Taylor and husband Shannon, Larry Cantrell, Jr. and wife Melody, Andrea Asbury, Allison Mullins and husband Joey and Paige Rose and husband Brian; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many special relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Barbara J. Bolling will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Joel Cantrell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton RD SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.