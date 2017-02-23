Annette Robinette Herther

Through the years she enjoyed several occupations, beginning with service with Army Intelligence during WWII. She later was co-owner/operator of Herther Mercantile Store in Hecla, South Dakota. After the family moved to Pierre, South Dakota, she was a remedial reading teacher and owner of Big Country Travel Agency. She was active in the United Methodist Church as Lay Leader, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader. She served in various capacities with Delta Kappa Gamma and the Robinette Family Association. Her most enjoyable times were spent entertaining friends, playing golf, traveling and playing bridge. It was not unusual for her to call up a group and invite them over for coffee and bridge.

She is survived by three daughters, Robin Austin, Wrenda Fuller and husband Larry, and Marsha Scheusner and husband Ron; two sisters, Sue Pope, and Judy Farrell and husband Virgil; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. The family appreciates the support and love provided by her six caregivers, Zada Cox, Amanda Payne, Maura Ubinger, Sue Smith, Norma Ramsey, and Barbara Gibson.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at St. John Lutheran Church, 807 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor G. Scott Homesley and the Rev. Dr. Robert Countiss officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 5:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service. A second funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church in Hawkins County, Tenn. on Hwy. 70 with Pastor G. Scott Homesley and the Rev. Dr. Robert Countiss officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery adjacent to Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.

Travis Ferrell, Joey Bland, Geoff Scheusner, Billy Robinette, Dr. Charlotte Ann Townsend, Steve Sitton and her caregivers will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Annette Robinette Herther is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main Street., Abingdon, Virginia 24210 (276-623-2700).