Shelby Jean Cantrell Hubbard

A faithful servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ, she exemplified Christ’s love in her dedication to her church and her family during her short stay on this earth.

Born to Alvin and Hettie Meade Boggs Cantrell, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Sue Bentley; and her son, Orville Keggly Hubbard.

Shelby left to carry her memory and legacy, her husband of 61 years, Roddie D. Hubbard; her sons, Scott Hubbard and wife Cindy, Tony Hubbard and wife Sherry and Stephen “Fes” Hubbard and wife Sally; daughters, Dea South and husband Jeff, Heather Smith and husband Chris and Trista Ragsdale and husband Keith; son-in-law, JC Bentley; sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; Shelby had a multitude of other family and friends who will celebrate her life eternally.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dickenson County Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care they provided in the home. Also, to the Radiology Department at HVHMC for their help.

Funeral services for Shelby Hubbard will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Will Gipe, Carmon Gentry and Pastor Daniel Dent officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 25, 2017 in the Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Independent Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 577, Pound, VA 24279. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

