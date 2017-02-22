Randall Keith Bellamy

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Rhea Bellamy; parents, Jessie Spears Bellamy and Ruby Cox Bellamy; son, Jonathan Spears Bellamy; brothers, Billy Frank Bellamy, John N. Bellamy, and Raymond Bellamy.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Bellamy (Scott Sexton) of Rogersville; son, Jeff Bellamy (Christina) of Surgoinsville; sister, Faye Bailey (Wayne) of Rogersville; brothers, Donald Bellamy (Bernice) of Rogersville and Dennis Bellamy of Surgoinsville; sister-in-law, Shelba Jean Bellamy; grandchildren, Jonathan Riley Bellamy, Bryan Cody Bellamy, Lindsey Rhea Bellamy; great grandchildren, Liam Davidson, Brylynn Tapp, and Mya Bellamy.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Kenny Bailey officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.