Paul R. Rutledge

The family would like to thank the staff at Church Hill Life Care Center and The Waters for their love and support.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ora Lee Rutledge; son, Darrell Paul Rutledge; parents, Will Rutledge and Stella Rutledge Caldwell; grandson, Lloyd Joseph Chapman III; and 2 brothers, Joe Allen Rutledge and Marvin Dennis Rutledge.

Paul is survived by daughter, Linda Rutledge DeSpain of Kingsport; son, Dennis Rutledge and wife, Karen of Mt. Carmel; 3 grandchildren, Alicia Greer, Dennis Alan Rutledge, Jr., and Lance William Rutledge; 2 great-granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons; and brother, Donald W. Rutledge and wife, Sherrie of Kingsport.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Rev. Lawrence Wolfe and Rev. Keith Smith officiating and the Eulogy by Dennis Rutledge.

The entombment service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Dennis Alan Rutledge, Lance William Rutledge and Thomas Crawford will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.

