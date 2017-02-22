logo

Mrs. Pinkie Lee Parker Horton

• Today at 4:21 PM

Mrs. Pinkie Lee Parker Horton was born in Lynch Ky on March 12 1927 to the Late Lucy and Nathaniel Parker. She departed this life on Feb 20, 2017 in Burlington NC Pinkie attended public schools in southwest Va.

She was married to the Late Ray C. Horton Sr. Pinkie was a resident of Kingsport for over 68 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Sr. and Her sons Ray Jr. (Bernice) Kingsport, Calvin and Tony (Vera). She leaves behind three daughters Sinora Lewis, Helen Styles (Richard) and Lillian Tyler. Adopted daughters Diane Lewis and Judy Phillips Three sons Jimmy(Margie) Walter(Debbie) and Howard (Lekeisha) and adopted sons Linus Griffin and Rev Kenneth Calvert. She also leave caregivers Lavern Richmond and Cecilia Rutledge.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday February 24, 2017 at 12:00pm from the Shiloh Baptist Church. Dr. Kenneth Calvert officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or facebook.com/Clark funeral service Professional service and care of Mrs. Pinkie Lee Horton and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423)245-4971