Katherine Thompson Price

She grew up in the Vermont Community (Bloomingdale). Katherine graduated from Sullivan High School in 1949. She married and moved to Michigan where she resided for over 60 years. She was employed by the State of Michigan Unemployment Office. Mrs. Price was a very faithful member of First Baptist Church of Wayne, MI. She taught SS Classes, sang in the choir, and was a member of a women's circle and supported many different missionaries. She was fortunate enough to go on a choir tour in England with her church friends. Her church family was her extended family in Michigan. She still made her trips back to Tennessee as much as possible. As long as she was able, she would come each summer and enjoy Fun Fest with her sister. She loved watching her Lady Vols and cheering for all the Tennessee sports.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C.H. Thompson and Laura Jane Litton Thompson; Husband, Richard Price; Brothers, Donald Thompson, H. Wayne Thompson; Son-in-law, Gary Korpal.

He is survived by his daughters: Libby Korpal, and Joy Price; her grandsons, Matt and Jacob; grand-daughter, Mandy; great grand-daughter, Grace; her sisters, Charlene Clark and Janice(Bud) Barrett; Brothers, Sam Thompson, Lowell (Nancy) Thompson; ten nephews and one niece, Laura Smith, along with several great nieces and great nephews; her best friends, Jean Nerren and Helen Mueller.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Vermont United Methodist Church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. or friends may also call anytime at the residence of her niece, Laura Smith .

A Celebration Service will be conducted on Friday (February 24, 2017) at 2:00 pm with Pastor Christy Taylor, officiating.

A burial will follow on Friday (February 24, 2017) at Oak Hill Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Price family.