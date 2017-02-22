Donald Shields

Don was born in Rogersville TN on November 26, 1950. His family moved to the Kingsport area in 1962 and he spend most of the rest of his life there. He graduated from Blountville High School in 1968 and earned a BS in chemistry at ETSU. He later became an electrician and was a retired member of IBEW Local 934. Don was a Volunteer football fan and enjoyed Nascar.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Bonnie Drinnon Shields and his best friend, Rickey Christian. He is survived by his brothers and their spouses, Jerry and Paulette Shields, Ronnie Shields and Edith Lovell, Hugh and Gail Shields, his aunt Sue Stapleton Shields, nephews, David and Ronnie Shields, niece, Rachel Allegra, good friends Deb Peters, Angie Sword, and Scott Ball, his pets, Eddie and Miss Kitty, and many other friends and neighbors, too many to mention.

Special thanks to Avalon Hospice, especially his nurse, Daniel Watts, for the love and care that they gave to Don. Also, to Larry Smith, who spent every night with Don for several weeks.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 24, from 9:30 to 11:00AM. Funeral mass will start at 11:00AM conducted by Father Michael Cummings.. Following the mass, Don's ashes will be interred in the columbarium at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Dominic's Church, 2517 John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to a charity of your choice.