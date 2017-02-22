Christopher Todd Covell

Todd was a 1989 graduate of J.J. Kelly High School and attended Mountain Empire Community College. He worked at the Wise County PSA for 19 ½ years where he was foreman for 12 of those years. Todd also worked at Carbonite for a short period of time until it was closed. His memory will live on by those who knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Benson and Marie Sanders; and maternal uncles, Donald Sanders and Eddie Wayne Sanders.

Surviving are his daughter, Cadence Covell; his loving mother, Greta Covell; sister, Tia Shaver; nephew, Nicholas Shaver; special aunt, Vi Sturgill; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 in the Wise Cemetery with Pastor Robin Sturgill officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery Friday for services. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Bank and Trust Company C/O Cadence Covell, P.O. Box 150 Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.