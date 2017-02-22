logo

no avatar

Bobby Leonard

• Today at 2:42 PM

CHURCH HILL - Bobby Leonard, 86, of Church Hill, died Monday night, February 20, 2017, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born and raised in Bristol, Bobby was a 1951 graduate of Tennessee High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Bobby attended ETSU and had worked in the electronics industry prior to getting into the automobile business. He owned and operated Fairway Chevrolet in New Tazwell, TN from 1975-1982 and later in the Kingsport area from 1983-2006. Bobby attended Lifebridge Christian Church in Kingsport. He was a huge fan of UT Vols sports.

He was preceded in death by parents, Alton and Mildred Lundy Leonard, and brother, Nyle Leonard.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy James Leonard of the home; daughters, Angela Duncan and husband, Andy of New Tazwell, and B.J. Walsh and husband, Tim of Kingsport; son, Mark Leonard of Johnson City; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruthie Kirk of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Scott Plyler and Pastor Brett Hyder officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, VA.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lifebridge Christian Church, P.O. Box 357, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Bobby Leonard.