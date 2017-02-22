logo

Belva Juanita Salyers

GATE CITY, VA - Belva Juanita Salyers, 92, of Gate City, Va., passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017. Born in Scott County, Va., on October 23, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Alice Burke. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Big Cut Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and five children.

Survivors include her brother, Scott Burke; sister, Lillian Salyers; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Street, Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.