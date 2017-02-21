He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Myrtle Rhoton; his brothers, Sonny Rhoton and Vernon Rhoton; sisters, Bertha Willis and Louella Rhoton; mother of his child, Dorothy Rhoton.

Tom Rhoton is survived by his only daughter, Deborah Wilson; grandsons, Bart Wilson and wife, Ashley, Chase Wilson and wife, Jenny; great grandchildren, Hayden Wilson, Kylie Wilson, Gatlin Wilson, and Liam Wilson; his brother, John Rhoton; a sister, Betty Lawson along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (February 22, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday (February 22, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Marshall, officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday (February 23, 2017) at 3 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:15 p.m. to go in procession.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Rhoton family.