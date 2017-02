A funeral service will be held at 7:00P.M. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Kilbourne officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service. The committal service and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. February 23th, 2017 at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be close family and friends.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.