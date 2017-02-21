Patsy Ann Begley Lane

Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, Mamaw, GiGi, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 45 years, Phillip Lane; daughter, Buffy Fleenor & husband Matt; brothers, Mack Begley & wife Phyllis, Junior Begley & wife Linda, and Bill Begley & wife Mabel; grandchildren, Cassandra Fleenor and Matthew Fleenor, Jr.; great grandson, Noah Truett; very special best friend, Kathy Brison; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Thursday (February 23, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church (437 Parker Drive Kingsport, TN 37660). Funeral services will follow with Rev. Gary Calhoun officiating.

Committal services will be held on Friday (February 24, 2017) at 3 p.m. at Carter Cemetery (Stoney Creek) Fort Blackmore, VA.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Goins, Travis Harris, Matt Fleenor, Matthew Fleenor, Jr., Rodney Lane, Michael Lane, Brady Webb, and Matt Amis.

Online condolences may be made to the Lane family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Lane family.