Nancy Louise Sensabaugh Howington

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and father of her children, Homer Kyle Howington; 2nd husband, Vincent Lee; parents, C. O. and Georgia Boyer Sensabaugh; brothers, Bobby G., Bud, Charles, Jack and Afton Sensabaugh; sisters, Peggy Pruitt and Anna Jo Churchwell; special great-grandson, Matthew Keys; and several nephews, nieces and extended family members.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary-Alice Keys; son, Jeffery Kyle Howington (Anna); grandson, Joshua Matthew Keys; granddaughters, Amber Nicole Keys and Jessica Ann Howington; special great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Ann Howington; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Ross Campground Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist in funeral expenses.

