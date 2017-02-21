He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Grills; brother, Jasper Lynn Grills; special nephew, Michael Cutshall; and grandparents, John and Charmie Grills, and Harry and Edna Hensley.

Lester is survived by his mother, Betty Grills; 4 sisters, Pam Cutshall, Gail Quillen, April Colgate and husband, Randy, and Holly Hensley Cumbow and husband, Mike; the loves of his life, nieces, Tara, Amanda and Alley; special aunts and uncles, Gene and Sue Jones, Jimmy and Darlene Hensley, and, Gene Hensley; several cousins; and special friends, David Orfield and Leonard Lifford, and Vicia and Bob Sensabaugh.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday at 11:00 am at Old Kingsport

Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Randy Colgate, Scotty Hensley, Mike Hensley, David Orfield, Hunter Hensley and Timothy Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Sensabaugh, Mike Cumbow and Gene Jones.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Lester V. “Bubby” Grills.