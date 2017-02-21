He was Baptized by Rev. Joe Bird in the Baptist Church, was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and was a retired Electrician. He was a member of Hoge Masonic Lodge #8 A.F. & A.M. of Wise, VA. He served as Worshipful Master in 1974 and again in 1994. He was District Deputy Grand Master for the 48th Masonic District in 1979. He was a Shriner of Kazim Temple of Roanoke, VA and a 32nd degree Mason. He was past president of the Wise County Shrine Club and past Commander of the Kazim Temple Shriner’s Legion of Honor. He was the Drill Captain of the Legion Of Honor Drill Team for 12 years. He enjoyed the fellowship and work in the Masonic Lodge and was proficient in all degrees and he also enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Myrtle Day; sister, Mary Ruth Powers; and four brothers, Charles Lee Day, George Ernest Day, James M. Day and Elbert Day Jr.

Surviving are his loving wife of 41 years, Connie Day; four daughters, Cathy Day, Judy Dorman and husband Ray, Ginger Collins and husband Harold and Marshia Hunsucker and husband Marty; son, Craig Amburgey and wife Joetta; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Hylton; brother, Douglas Fred Day and wife Jean; All of whom he loved very much; his special friend, Joe Fred Rose and a host of other relatives and friends.

Masonic services for Johnny Ray Day will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with funeral services to follow with Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and military rites will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Burial will follow. Family and friends will meet at 2:15 P.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hoge Lodge #8 A.F. & A.M. P.O. Box 51 Wise, VA 24293.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.