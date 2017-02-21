Howard C. (HC) Lane

HC is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth C. Lane; daughters, Penny Nielson, Judy (Hardy) Dyer, Diana (Jack) Giles, Ginger Thomas, Scarlet (Billy) Detjen; son, Rev. Phillip (Lisa) Lane; brother, Rev. Bob R. (Ruth) Lane; sisters, Jan Lane Murty and Brenda Lane Riddle; eleven grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

HC was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church, and retired from the United States Postal Service.

The family will hold a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Heritage Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA.