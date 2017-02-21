She was born in Virginia City, Virginia; daughter of the late Bob and Susie Meade. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Stanley; infant twin daughters, Patsy and Patty; her son, Larry Stanley; one sister, Myrtle Chaffin; seven brothers, James, Frank, Jeff, Oakley, Howard, Fred, and Buck Meade. Hazel will always be remembered for her love for the Lord, her kindness, her sweet smile and her hospitality for all those who entered her home. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Paul. Hazel was a faithful member and willing worker.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Phyllis Whipp and husband, Harold of Ocala, Florida, Ann Worley and husband, Lawrence of St. Paul, Virginia, and Jo Stanley Kilgore and husband, Gene of Gate City, Virginia; one sister, Julia Wright of St. Paul, Virginia; she was nanny to eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Hazel Louise Meade Stanley will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Lee Kidd and Rev. Mike Moore officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2017 in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Pallbearers will be grandsons: Ronnie Taylor, Kenny Taylor, Scott Taylor, Steve Anderson, Bill Church, John Kilgore, and Steve Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia or anytime at the home of Ann Worley, 3304 Nevada Place, Gray Hill. It was Hazel's wish that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 546, St. Paul, VA 24283. On line condolences may be sent to the Stanley family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.