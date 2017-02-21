Dolores H. Dobyns

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Riley Dobyns; grandson, R.J. Arnett; and parents, Mamie and Charles Huntsman.

Dolores is survived by her three daughters, Tammy Haren and husband Robert of Fall Branch, Sarah Harris and husband David of Telford, and Melissa Arnett and husband Robert of Knoxville; one son, Stephen A. Dobyns of Kingsport; seven grandchildren, Lea Howze, John Harris, Matthew Haren, Laura Haren, Ben Arnett, Drew Arnett, and Isaiah Arnett; one great-granddaughter, Maeven Harris; two sisters, Frances Wolfe and husband Harold of Kingsport, and Charlene Houser and husband Denver of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Holston Home For Children, 404 Holston Dr, Greeneville, TN 37743

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Dolores Huntsman Dobyns.