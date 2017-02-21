Betty Joyce Laney

Betty was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and a friend to many. She was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church for 60 years. She was devoted to her family and loved to cook and garden. Betty and her husband, Dennis, created a home where everyone was welcomed and felt loved.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eliza Hobbs; her loving husband of 62 years, Dennis; three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her son, Rusty Laney and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Denise Clark and husband David; grandchildren, David Laney and wife Erica, Becky Rowe and husband Daniel, Amy Lawson and husband Kenny, and Beth Clabaugh and husband Hank; eight great grandchildren, Olivia and Gray Rowe, Caden, Ave and Allie Laney, Caroline and Hudson Clabaugh, and Evie Lawson; one sister, Shirley Laney; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the kind and caring hospice team at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, located at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 800-873-6983: www.stjude.org

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, immediately following the visitation, with Rev. Mike Jordan and Pastor David Smith officiating. Interment services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11:00 am, at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Apostles.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.