Scotty Lynn Ingle

He is survived by his loving wife Tina Ingle, his mother Wanda Yonts, his mother-in-law Virginia Rose, his daughters Robin and her husband Tony Ross, Amanda and her husband Ben Amyx, sons Michael Crowe and Curtis Ratliff, his sweet precious Coca fur baby and trouble. 11 grandchildren, brothers Larry Ingle and Alvin Ingle, sister, Diane Ingle and finance Mike Balik several nieces and nephews, brother in law, Mike Rose and several close loving friends. The family would like to thank Smokey Mountain Health and Hospice and his sweet, loving and caring nurse Patsy Mosely.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00P.M. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Kilbourne officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service. The committal service and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. February 23th, 2017 at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be close family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 510 Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.