Richard Darrell Kennedy

We would especially like to thank Archie’s Girls, Shirley Campbell and Phyllis Still, Deacons at the First Baptist, for their visits to Archie at home, hospital, and Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Every visit brought a smile to his face. We also want to thank the staff at Heritage Hall for the loving care of our Archie.

Masonic services for Archie Kennedy will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with funeral services to follow with Rev. Jim Collie officiating. The Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 23, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:10 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Norton, PO Box 499, Norton, Virginia, 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

