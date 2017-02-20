Richard Darrell Kennedy
•
Today at 3:09 PM
NORTON, VA - Richard Darrell Kennedy passed away on February 19, 2017; he was 85. Everyone knew him by “Archie” Kennedy. Archie was an employee of Old Dominion Power Company for almost 25 years before leaving to start his own Electrical Construction Company. At the death of his father, he reopened Kennedy’s Grocery on Main Street in Wise, Virginia just to liquidate the stock, but somehow restocked instead. The store became a popular meeting place for his friends. He also opened the Rod and Gun Club in Wise, Virginia for several years. He was an excellent electrician, plumber, carpenter, and gardener – in other words a “Jack of all Trades”. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and sports – especially football and racing events. He was a member of Suthers Lodge No. 259 in Norton for more than 50 years, a member of Wise County Shrine Club, Legion of Honor, and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in Kazim Temple of Roanoke, Virginia, and completed the Scottish Rites 32nd degree. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norton and the men’s Sunday school class for many years., He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladie Kennedy of Wise, Virginia and four sisters – Anna Ruth Rose, Susie Houndshell, Martha Lou Kennedy, and Nora Wheatley. Archie is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joanne; Son, Dennis Kennedy and his wife Jane of Buford, Georgia; Daughter, Rhonda Godsey and husband John of Norton; Granddaughter, Amber Godsey of Pikeville, Kentucky; Grandson, Dr. Joshua Godsey and his wife, Marijke of Miamisburg, Ohio; Granddaughters, Anna Kennedy of Johnson City, Tennessee and Rachel Kennedy of King George, Virginia; Great Grandchildren, Caleb, Canaan, Asheton, Peyton of Pikeville, Kentucky, Gabriel and Georgia of Miamisburg, Ohio, Rebekah and Elizabeth of Johnson City, Tennessee, Sarah, Jacob, and Bryce of King George, Virginia; three brothers, Ernest Ray Kennedy and his wife, Virginia of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jackie Kennedy of Poteet, Texas; Paul Kennedy and his wife Judy of Stanley, Virginia; Two aunts, Oma Childress of The Breaks and Pauline Wright of Norton; Many nieces and nephews.
We would especially like to thank Archie’s Girls, Shirley Campbell and Phyllis Still, Deacons at the First Baptist, for their visits to Archie at home, hospital, and Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Every visit brought a smile to his face. We also want to thank the staff at Heritage Hall for the loving care of our Archie.
Masonic services for Archie Kennedy will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with funeral services to follow with Rev. Jim Collie officiating. The Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 23, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:10 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Norton, PO Box 499, Norton, Virginia, 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.