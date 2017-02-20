Rev. M.D. Hyatt

Rev. M.D. was an ordained preacher of the gospel for 60 years. He pastored many churches in the surrounding area and touched many lives with the gospel that he preached and lived by. He retired from Orkin Exterminating Company in 2000 after 30 years of service. He was a licensed termite and pest control technician.

M.D. was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida Faulkner Hyatt; 3 sisters, Fredna Hammonds, Reba Scalf, and Jenell Gibson; one brother, Robert Hyatt; and special friend, Randall Gilliam.

Survivors include his faithful and loving wife of almost 54 years, Maggie Tipton Hyatt; daughter and caregiver, Shelby Brewer and ex-husband Jason Brewer; daughter, Brenda Miller and husband Terry; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly Coomer and husband Dustin, Nathaniel Brewer and wife Jeanna, Michael Montgomery II, Matthew Montgomery and wife Whitney,, LaBreeska DeBord and husband David; 6 great grandchildren, McKenzie Hall, Waylon Coomer, Novalee Brewer, Braydon Montgomery, Brooklyn Montgomery, and Averie Montgomery; 3 step- great grandchildren, Corey Coomer, Jake Hawkins, and Katie Hawkins; special friends, Kathy Gilliam and son Jacob; one sister-in-law, Marie Hyatt; special nephew, Rev. Jerry Scalf and wife Linda; along with several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5pm and also from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, Virginia. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Bobby Miller, Rev. Lonnie Townsend, and Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by Homeward Bound.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Tipton’s Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Terry Roberts, Rev. Matt Norris, Rev. Earl Bailey, Rev. Mike Hubbard, Rev. Charlie McKamey, and Rev. Shean Hobbs will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 P.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.

