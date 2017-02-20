Ms. Velma F. Hudgins

She grew up a simple country girl from Wilkes County, North Carolina and went on to marry, have children and became a strong Christian woman with an unshakeable faith in the Lord. Velma worked hard her entire life and as her independence grew, she stood on her own two feet and no matter the hurdles, she overcame with God’s strength and grace.

Ms. Hudgens is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Hudgins; her daughters Pat Duncan and Brenda Richter; her son-in-law Jim; and grandson, James.

She is survived by her children, John Woodie, Bobbie Jacobson, and Ken & Sherri Thompson as well as a host of numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The testament of her life will live on in those she loved and left behind.

A memorial service for Ms. Hudgins will be conducted from Westview Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 3pm. The family will receive friends from 2 pm until the hour of service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hudgins@clarkfc.com Professional service and care of Mrs. Velma Hudgins and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971