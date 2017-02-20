Georgia Pauline Miles

She was a lifelong resident of Appalachia, VA. Ms. Miles was a retired operator for the C & P Telephone Co., with over 30 years of service. She was also a member of the National Pioneer Telephone Corporation. She was a member of the Big Stone Gap Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett W. and Maggie (Thorpe) Miles; two sisters, Ina Mae Miles and Beatrice Miles Willis; and two brothers, Theodore Miles and Charles Ray Miles.

Eddie Mooneyhan of Big Stone Gap was a dear friend and caretaker for the Miles family for years.

Friends may call from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap. A graveside service will follow at Glencoe Cemetery with Pastor Tony Palubicki officiating.

