Franklin Richard “Frank” Ellis

Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Snapp Ellis; daughters, Sandy Hammond and Pam Hurd (Charles); son, Rick Ellis (Claudette); grandsons, Tracy Ellis (Amiee), Richard Ellis (Jennifer) and Charles Hurd, Jr.; granddaughter, Christie Miller (Jason); great-grandsons, Isaac Ellis, Charles and Matheu Hurd and Eli Miller; great-granddaughters, Lily Ellis and Taylor Ellis.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Wills Cemetery in Mt Carmel. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 p.m. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice staff, Dr. Neglia, Dr. Hagar and also to chaplain Bobby Kitts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carter-Trent Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

