Barbara Ann Scoggins

Born October 21, 1932, Barbara grew up in Moultrie, Georgia, where she met her future husband, Bob, whom she married in 1950. She attended Valdosta Women’s College in Valdosta, GA, where she majored in vocal performance. She was well known for her beautiful soprano voice, both in Moultrie and later in Kingsport. After their marriage, Bob and Barbara moved to Kingsport where he began working for Eastman Kodak. They started their family and joined First Baptist Church where they remained active members for over 50 years. Barbara was a member of the choir and soloist, and was a high school girls’ Sunday School Teacher. She also served as President of the Kingsport Child Study Club.

The Scoggins family enjoyed travel to many interesting places: Callaway Gardens, Williamsburg, St. Augustine, and Canada, among others, and after retirement, Bob and Barbara travelled to Europe and The Hague to visit family. They also enjoyed spending time with their friends at church, in the neighborhood, at the lake, and at supper club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, M.P. and Martha Suber; siblings, Margie Williams and Betty Jones; and husband Bob N. Scoggins.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Katherine, of Kingsport; son, Brian and wife, Eileen of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will follow at 12:00 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church with visitation immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Shepherd Center of Kingsport, P.O. Box 382, Kingsport, TN 37663.

