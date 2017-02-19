Tessie June Taylor

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Dollie Newsome; first husband, Hugh Marcum; loving husband John Benny Taylor; her daughter Carol Sue Mullins; brother Theo Newsome; sisters, Katie Wright, Cora Elkins and Dorothy Pilkenton.

Survivors include her daughters, Lillie Boggs and husband Jerry, Linda Osborne and husband Charles and son, Jimmy Taylor and wife Karen all of Pound, Virginia; sisters, Blanche Meade of Norton,Virginia, Gada Vanderford of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Janice Miller of New York; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; special caregivers, Vickie, Christie and Tammy; her pet companion Pepper.

Special thank you to friends and neighbors of Pound bottom and Norton Community Hospital Staff.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, February 20th at the Calvary Baptist Church, South Fork. Funeral services will follow with Ron Leach officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the church at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 21st, to proceed to Bentley, Newsome and Tackett Cemetery for graveside services at 2:00 PM. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.