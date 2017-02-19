James Ray “Papaw” Hall

He was a gentleman and a gentle man, lifelong member of the First Church of God in Wise, a WWII Veteran serving in the U.S. Army, a retired coal miner, former mayor of Wise, VA and was the “King” of Hardee’s in Wise.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and eight siblings.

Surviving are his loving wife of 74 years, Betty Hall; three sons, James R. Hall, Jr and wife Brenda of Wise, Michael Dale Hall and wife Belinda of Wise and Fred Clark Hall and family of Farragut, TN; three grandchildren, Travis Hall and wife April, Jason Hall and wife Abby and Whitney Scott and husband Hunter; four great-grandchildren, Amelit Hall, Adira Hall, Brooklyn Scott and Rachel Hall; one sister, Ruth Willoughby of Suffolk, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for James Ray Hall will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the First Church of God, 702 E Main St, Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor Ben Murphy officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the church. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the church at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday to go to the cemetery in procession.

In lieu of flowers, family request that memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God, P.O. Box 980, Wise, VA 24293.

