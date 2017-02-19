Glenn H. Gibson

He was born in Lee County, VA and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap, VA. Glenn was retired from the U. S. Air Force with over 20 years of service. He served in the Occupation of Germany, Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Following his military retirement, Glenn returned home and worked for Horizon Homes in Norton, VA. He was a member of the Col. C. H. Hagy Chapter #45, D. A. V.. Glenn was of Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Audrey “Gwen” Slemp Gibson; his parents, William Maynor and Elizabeth (Carter) Gibson; one sister, Bonnie Addington; and four brothers, Roy, Charles, Ed and Em Gibson.

Surviving are two sons, Glenn E. Gibson and wife Pamela of Big Stone Gap, and William Michael Gibson of Summerville, SC; his step-daughter, Cathy Miller of Conway, SC; two grandsons, Jason and Jeremy Gibson; two great grandchildren, Alex Gibson and Audrey M. Gibson; two step grandsons, Jerry Miller and Matthew Miller; one step great grandson, Tristan Miller; and several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Evangelist Buddy Wilson officiating.

Military rites, by the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard Team of Shaw Air Force Base, SC and local V.F.W. and D.A.V. posts, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences to the family, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving Mr. Gibson’s family.