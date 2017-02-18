Virginia Elizabeth Christine McAfee Richmond

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, as well as her husband, Lieutenant Commander Robert Heston Richmond, USN (Ret.) and her granddaughter, Jaimie Madelyn Jeffries. She is survived by her sister, Christine Person, of Lansing, MI and her children, Barbara Atkins and her husband, Rob of Charlotte, NC, Robert Richmond and his wife, Carol of Lindrith, NM, CAPT John Richmond, USN (Ret.) and his wife, Sun of Fairfax, VA, Kathy Jeffries and her husband, Sam of Kingsport, TN and Jim Richmond and his wife, Yancey of =Mt. Pleasant, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lorene Temming and her husband, Brett, Matthew Atkins and wife, Blain, Katherine Atkins, Capt. John Richmond and wife, Victoria, USAF, LT Ryan Richmond MC, USN and wife, LT Kelly, MC, USN, Gaines Richmond, Grace Richmond, Robbie Richmond, Samantha Pittman and husband, Kevin, Lucy Richmond, Camille Richmond, her great grandson, Porter Atkins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service of worship in celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, Kingsport, TN, with a visitation preceding at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in St. Stephen, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen alpine Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663

