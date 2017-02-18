logo

Virginia Elizabeth Christine McAfee Richmond

• Today at 3:16 PM

KINGSPORT, TN - Virginia Elizabeth Christine McAfee Richmond, age 92, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2017 in Charlotte, NC after a brief illness. Virginia was born May 29, 1924 in Applegate, MI to the late John George and Christine Emeline McAfee. Virginia earned her BA in music at Michigan State University. Having a strong patriotic spirit, Virginia volunteered to serve her country in the Women’s Army Corps from 1944-1946. After the war, she started her career as a teacher in Armstrong, IA where she met the love of her life, Robert Heston Richmond. Virginia continued her teaching career while supporting her husband’s 32-year military career and raising their five children. They retired to St. Stephen, SC where they created a farm that was every grandchild’s dream. She was an elder and organist in St. Stephen Presbyterian Church and a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN. She loved her family, gardening, quilting, poetry and music, and was singing until her last day.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, as well as her husband, Lieutenant Commander Robert Heston Richmond, USN (Ret.) and her granddaughter, Jaimie Madelyn Jeffries. She is survived by her sister, Christine Person, of Lansing, MI and her children, Barbara Atkins and her husband, Rob of Charlotte, NC, Robert Richmond and his wife, Carol of Lindrith, NM, CAPT John Richmond, USN (Ret.) and his wife, Sun of Fairfax, VA, Kathy Jeffries and her husband, Sam of Kingsport, TN and Jim Richmond and his wife, Yancey of =Mt. Pleasant, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lorene Temming and her husband, Brett, Matthew Atkins and wife, Blain, Katherine Atkins, Capt. John Richmond and wife, Victoria, USAF, LT Ryan Richmond MC, USN and wife, LT Kelly, MC, USN, Gaines Richmond, Grace Richmond, Robbie Richmond, Samantha Pittman and husband, Kevin, Lucy Richmond, Camille Richmond, her great grandson, Porter Atkins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service of worship in celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, Kingsport, TN, with a visitation preceding at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Feb 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in St. Stephen, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen alpine Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204, (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.