Phyllis Jean Barner Alvis

Jean was born on January 20, 1940 and has lived in the Rogersville area all of her life. She has been a housekeeper and caregiver for many people in town whom she thought the world of. She was saved as a young girl and has been a Christian all her life. Her main purpose and goal in life was to live for the Lord and serve Him. She always had a praise on her lips and gave Him thanks no matter the circumstance. She lived to be a help and to do all she could for her loved ones.

Jean was loved by all that knew her for her energy, her love for the Lord and her ability to talk to anyone, anytime about anything. If you ever met her she was usually not forgotten. We will go on because we have to, but not nearly as well without Momma.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Alvis and infant son, Robert Alvis, Jr., her father and mother, Charlie and Georgie Barner, brothers, Hallie, M.C. and Lincoln Barner.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon and wonderful son-in-law, Dion Gederberg, her one and only grandson (and sunshine) Adam Gederberg and wife Sarah, her beautiful sisters (lifetime companions and friends) Lois Slater and Luella Alvis, her brothers, Elmo Barner and wife Johnnie and Harold Barner and wife Loraine, she has lots of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends whom she loved very much.

We would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the Hospice House of Bristol. There are no words to express the love and care they have shown during this sad time.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Monday (2/20/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. The family would like to thank you for acknowledging their request for privacy during this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com .