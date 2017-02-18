Maverick Rhett Dingus

"Mav" or as his daddy nicknamed him "Junya", arrived far sooner than anticipated and left so many on earth grieving his loss. He was greeted with loving arms in heaven by his grandfather Eddie Dingus, great-grandfather Frank Dingus, great-grandmother and great-grandfather Lona and Cossie Owsley, and great-grandfather Bill "Sonny" Brooks.

Maverick left to cherish his memories on earth his mother Lisa Owsley, father Joshua Dingus, and big brother Gauge Williams.

He is also survived by his great-grandmother Edith Dingus, grandparents Rodger and Sandy Owsley, grandparents Carrie and Gary Wells, uncle Bryan (Megan) Owsley, aunts Brooke (Justin) Swiney, Andrea (Chad) Ison, Renee (David) Ray, and 6 loving cousins.

Psalm 34:18-19 "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all;"

Gilliam Funeral Home is serving the Owsley/Dingus family.