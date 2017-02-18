Lori Ann Bowen

She was born in Dayton, OH and lived most of her life in East Stone Gap, VA and Big Stone Gap, VA. Lori loved her family and brought happiness to everyone she met. She had a wonderful singing voice. She was a member of the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Boyd Fraley.

Lori is survived by her husband, Robbie Bowen; two daughters, Sarah Fraley and fiancé, Colin Huband, and Kelli Fraley, both of Big Stone Gap; her parents, Rick and Linda DeBolt of East Stone Gap; sister Cathy DeBolt of Big Stone Gap; niece, Catey Lawson and nephew, Rickey G. Mathes; stepson, Tyler Bowen of Big Stone Gap, VA and many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church (3926 East Stone Gap Road) in East Stone Gap, VA.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the church’s worship center with the Rev. Brad Stapleton officiating.

The family has requested that those attending write a special memory about Lori. There will be paper provided at the visitation for people to do so.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the CureHHT Foundation, P. O. Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111 or at curehht.org.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap is serving Lori Bowen’s family.