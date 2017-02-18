Larry Hasten Goins

Larry was a loving husband, father, “Pappy” and brother. He enjoyed bowling, working crossword puzzles and playing golf. He was proud of his “hole in one” at The Crossings. His favorite past time was spending time with his family and friends.

He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and earned his B.S. Degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum College.

Mr. Goins was a Master Craftsman and Welder with Domtar Corporation and retired from Domtar following 47 years of service. He was a certified Welding Instructor at Northeast State and a licensed realtor having been previously employed with Century 21, Able Realtors.

Larry was a committed Christian and was an encourager to many following his battle with multiple cancers. He was an active member of Grace Point Fellowship where he served as a Greeter and a member of Cleaning Crew III.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad Goins and his sister, Phyllis Goins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Tammy Goins; daughters, Libby Massie (Tracy), Rachel Michael (Scott); sons, Todd Goins and Travis Goins; daughter-in-law, Jana; grandchildren, Chase, Skylar, Cody, Nevaeh, Adelyn, and Caroline; sisters, Rhonda Boling (Bob), Brenda Colley (Stony), brother, Michael Goins (Roger Holbrook); nephew, Adam; great nephew, Ryker; great niece, Callie.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by the Grace Point Fellowship Praise Team.

An Entombment and Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Chapel Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers, Lyle Smith, Dwight Smith, Bobby Goad, Cecil Collins, Gus Christian and Bobby Grimes.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Larry’s honor be made to, Grace Point Fellowship, P.O. Box 6629, Kingsport, TN, 37663.

The care of Larry Hasten Goins and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.