Jerry retired from Holston Defense Army Ammunition plant in Kingsport after 39 year of service. He was an accomplished bowler and had been chosen to the elite Eastman Top 5 area bowlers for many years. Jerry’s passions were following several racing circuits and enjoying the beauty of nature, especially at Bays Mountain Park and Animal Habitat.

Early on in his life, he participated in and won several drag racing competitions in Tennessee and surrounding states. He was a huge fan of NASCAR, which led him to numerous racing events encompassing several states. His family fondly referred to him as The NASCAR Trivia Man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Mary Moles Smith; the love of his life and mother of his children, Trula Gardner Kirkpatrick; his beloved son, Gregory; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Jerry is survived by two daughters, Tracie Thomas and husband, Mike, and Tennille Smith and her fiancé, David Vest; granddaughter, Taylor Anderson; brother, Randy Smith and wife, Debbie; sister, Lisa Dyer and husband, Jim; two nieces, Melissa Atnip and Jessie Dyer; two great-nephews, Conner and Caleb Atnip; special aunt, Garnet Smith; and several special cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm.

The graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm at New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save Wild Horses and Burros, Let ‘em Run Foundation, c/o Leslie Adams, 6136 Wycliffe Circle, Reno, NV 89519, letemrun.org Please include a notation that your contribution is in memory of Jerry Allen Smith.

Pallbearers will be Mike Thomas, Jim Dyer, David Vest, Chad Ferrell, George Moody and Logan Benton. Honorary pallbearers will be John Samuel Duncan, Dr. Andy Delwadia, and the Johnson City Medical Center 5th floor nursing staff.

