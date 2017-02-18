Grace Pauline Ball

She was born in Greene County, a daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice Maupin Linebaugh.

She attended Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Greene County and Pine View Baptist Church in Kingsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Clyde Ball; two brothers: Ray Tame and Sammy Linebaugh; one sister: Hazel Britton.

Survivors include her children and their spouses: Kenneth and Linda Ball, Linda Gass, Frances and Ron Freeman, Clyde "Buddy" Ball, Jr., and Michael Ball and his fiancé: Theresa; grandchildren: Chuck Jeffers, Heather Gass, Lisa Morelock, Candi Bainbridge, Chris Ball, Garrison Ball, Amber Ball, Lauren Ball, and Austin Ball; great-grandchildren: Zachary Ball, Jeremiah Ball, Gavin Morelock, Madelyn Ball, Hudson Bainbridge, Colton White, Rebecca Jeffers and Melanie Jeffers; one sister: Kate Gunter and her husband, Roger; several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Garrison Ball, Austin Ball, Brent Morelock, Gavin Morelock, Chris Ball, Zachary Ball, Jeremiah Ball, Chuck Jeffers, Jacob Hughes, and Hal Castle.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday at Caney Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Old Caney Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, 1125 Tusculum Blvd. Greeneville.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com