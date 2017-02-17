Lula Mae Bowen Cody Parrott

Lula was a very loving and giving person and would do anything she could for her family and friends. Lula was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist Faith. Lula worked at J.P. Stevens for many years.

In addition to her parents, Lula was preceded in death by her first husband Homer Cody and her second husband Bill Parrott, two brothers, Enic Bowen and Campbell Bowen, and four sisters, Eva Jean Bowen, Pearl Bowen, Rosa Tankersley and Reba Brickey.

Lula is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Nick and Pat Cody, Kingsport, Tn; four grandsons and their wives, Chad and Robin Cody, Myrtle Beach, SC; Billy and Rachel Cody, Kingsport, TN; Michael Shane and Gina Herron, Myrtle Beach, SC; and Marc and Wendy Logan, Kingsport, TN; one brother, Leonard Bowen, Duffield, VA. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, February 18th, and the funeral service will be at 7pm in the chapel of Trinity Memorial Centers with Evangelist Michael Shane Herron officiating. Music will be provided by Tony Peters and the Tiller's Family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital or to the American Cancer Society.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.