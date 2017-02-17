John “Don” Warren

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ron Warren, brother, Sam Warren, daughter, Sherrie Warren, and his great- grandson Cooper Durham.

He attended St. Paul United Methodist Church until his health wouldn’t allow and then he started attending services with his family at Watauga First Church of God. Don was a 32nd Degree Mason within the Piney Flats Lodge.

Don is survived by his daughters: Donna Warren Cox and her husband Dennis, Carol Warren Durham and her husband Martin; grandchildren: Sydnie Durham and her fiancé, Dustin Mitchell, Rileigh Durham; special fur grandson, “Tanner”, brother, Otis Fain Warren and his wife Martha, sister: Virginia Rutherford and her husband Harold, Sandra Hunter and her husband, Bob, the mother of his children, Martha Keefauver Warren, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life service for Don Warren will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Watauga First Church of God with Pastor Dorothy Hall officiating. A private family Graveside and Committal Service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, Piney Flats. Active pallbearers will be Stephen Hunter, James Good Jr., Jeff Morrell, Richard Nave, Dustin Mitchell, and Mickey Bowman. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Warren, Dean Torbett, Wayne Torbett, Robert King, Bobby Morris, and Bill Morris.

The family would like to thank the 2nd and 3rd Floor nurses at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, the Cardiac Care Floor nurses at Holston Valley Hospital, his beloved primary care doctor, Dean Mclaughlin, Family Physicians of Johnson City, and Becky Whisenhunt- caregiver.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to any of the following organizations: The Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, Watauga First Church of God, C/O Building Fund, 310 West Third Avenue, Watauga TN 37694, or to the Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Warren family.