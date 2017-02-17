KINGSPORT - James Junior “Jim” Bishop, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee departed this life on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Jim was born on July 11, 1934 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Kelly William Bishop and the late Dora Crawford Bishop. On April 23, 1973 he was united in marriage to Eva Church. Jim was a gifted musician and talented singer, he even had his own local cable access show featuring him and his band, “Jim Bishop and The Cimarrons”. He was also an extraordinary bowler. Jim was “born again” at Sunrise Baptist Church where he was a member. Jim will be missed by all who knew him.

Jim leaves behind to mourn his passing his loving wife of 43 years, Eva Bishop; son: James Matthew Bishop and wife Catrina of Kingsport; two daughters: Theresa Crawford and husband Ronnie of Kingsport and Deborah Vaughan and husband Michael of Kingsport; special family member: Sherry Fanning and husband Sam of Kingsport; step-son: Dennis Fields and wife Lorra of Kingsport; step-daughter: Christie Myers and husband John of Jonesborough; two sisters: Irene Conkin and husband Junior of Kingsport; Janet McAmis and husband Don of Kingsport; step-brother: Larry Ryans and wife Margaret of Kingsport; step-sister: Judy Lane and husband Gerald of Kingsport; nine grandchildren: Tylie Eaves, Vicki Stacy, Mandy Floyd, Tony Crawford, Brodie Bishop, Becky Kaywood, Logan Bishop, Dalton Fanning, Aaron Fanning; two step-grandchildren: Jessica Myers and Erica Myers; seventeen great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Mr. James Junior “Jim” Bishop will be conducted on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Kelly Dykes and Rev. Danny Dolen officiating. Special music will be offered by the Heavenly Reflections.

