Gary Smith

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith, of Norton, VA; his mother, Nina Mullins of Norton, VA; his children, Stephanie, Tiffany and Bobby; his step children, Dwayne Smith of Norton, VA, Darren Smith and his wife Mia of Norton, VA and Teresa Camper and her husband Jerry of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Katelyn Isentol, Priscilla Funk, Heather Whitaker and Makayla Camper; his brothers, Larry Smith and his wife Shirley of Kingsport, TN, Robert Mullins and his wife Melinda of Wise, VA, his sister, Teresa Hamilton and her husband Johney of Norton, VA; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his loving church family.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am Monday to travel in procession to the cemetery.