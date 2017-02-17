Frances Pearl Broyles

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Broyles; son, Thomas Broyles and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Alan Boyes, Karen and Mike Crockett; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Broyles Bergman and husband, David; grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Renfro , Scott Boyes, Allison (Cliff) Pyles, Brian Boyes, Jamie (Skip) Phillips, Carrie (Jimmy) Thomas, Jason (Danica) Crockett, Derek Broyles, Cody Broyles and Jeremy Broyles; great-grandchildren, Luke Renfro, Benjamin Pyles, Madi Grace Pyles, Jason Jones, Kaitlyn Phillips, Williams Phillips, Landon Thomas, Logan Thomas, Amada Crockett and Eloise Crockett; sister-in-law, Margaret Gentry and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private Family Services will be held Sunday with Rev. Jerry Combs.

Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Williamsburg with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

