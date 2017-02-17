logo

no avatar

Bessie Thompson

• Today at 4:36 PM

NORTON, VA – Bessie Jane Bolling Thompson, 78, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton, VA. She was of the Pentecostal faith and was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Creed Bolling and Goldie Cox Bolling; her husband, Billy Ray Thompson; a granddaughter, Deidra Nicole Hutson; and three sisters, Shirley Thompson, Florence Gibson and Cora “Tootie” Minor.

She is survived by three daughters, Teena Gail Coffey and her husband Eddie, Billie Jane Thompson, Cheryl Denise Thompson Hutson and her husband Bobby all of Norton, VA; a son, Adam Thompson and his Carla of Norton, VA; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; two brothers, Emory Bolling and his wife Betty of Canton, OH, Jimmy Bolling and his wife Sharon of Winter Haven, FL; two sisters, Charlotte Adams of Lexington, NC and Teresa Jean Bolling of Norton, VA; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Bolling officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.