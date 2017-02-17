Bessie Thompson

She is survived by three daughters, Teena Gail Coffey and her husband Eddie, Billie Jane Thompson, Cheryl Denise Thompson Hutson and her husband Bobby all of Norton, VA; a son, Adam Thompson and his Carla of Norton, VA; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; two brothers, Emory Bolling and his wife Betty of Canton, OH, Jimmy Bolling and his wife Sharon of Winter Haven, FL; two sisters, Charlotte Adams of Lexington, NC and Teresa Jean Bolling of Norton, VA; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Bolling officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.